Trump to unveil US-supervised initiative to end Gaza war

US President Donald Trump is expected to announce a US-supervised plan to end Israel’s war on Gaza, including a ceasefire and a reconstruction programme, according to diplomatic sources.

The proposed plan reportedly features the establishment of humanitarian aid distribution centres managed by the US in coordination with the Israeli occupation military, along with a wide-scale infrastructure rebuilding process across the Strip.

Despite some progress in preliminary understandings, the main obstacle remains the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, which continues to reject disarmament and withdrawal from Gaza.

This comes amid growing Arab pressure – led by Egypt and the Palestinian Authority – to persuade Hamas to accept the proposal, particularly as Israel threatens to expand its military operation in Gaza.

Reports indicate that Israel has not been fully involved in drafting the plan, which may be presented to the Israeli leadership as a fait accompli.

Some provisions are said to offer Hamas a role in Gaza’s future civil administration, guarantees of immunity for its senior figures and the potential integration of its police forces into the Palestinian security services.

The plan puts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a difficult position, forcing him to choose between accepting a deal that does not fully meet Israel’s demands and face a political crisis within his ruling coalition.

Meanwhile, some members of the US administration and Congress are seeking to reassure Tel Aviv, stating that “any settlement will not come at the expense of Israel’s security interests.”

