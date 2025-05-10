Pakistan and India reached ‘full and immediate’ ceasefire, says Trump

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that Pakistan and India have reached a “full and immediate” ceasefire after days of intense fighting.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great, ” Trump said on social media.

Shortly after Trump’s post, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar wrote on X: “Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also confirmed the development. “It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 17:00 hours Indian standard Time (IST) today,” Misri said.

The development comes hours after Pakistan launched a retaliatory operation on Saturday morning in response to Indian military strikes on Tuesday on what it said were terrorist targets inside Pakistan.