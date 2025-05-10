Sisi confirms strategic relations between Moscow and Cairo

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi confirmed that relations between Cairo and Moscow are strategic, as established by his visit to the Russian Federation.

During his meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in the Kremlin, the Egyptian president said, “I really wanted to attend the celebratory events in Moscow on the occasion of Victory Day. My visit aims to confirm the strategic partnership between Egypt and Russia.” The Egyptian president noted that Russia and Egypt are strengthening contact and holding regular political discussions.

President Al-Sisi arrived in Moscow on Thursday to attend Russia’s celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany and its allies in World War II.

READ: China says it supports Egypt amid Trump’s ‘bullying’

On Friday, Al-Sisi participated in the military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory in the Red Square in the Russian capital, Moscow, held in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a number of leaders and presidents. He also participated in a luncheon hosted by the Russian president in honour of the leaders and presidents participating in the celebration.

Egyptian military police forces participated in the parades in the Red Square, while the Egyptian president stood on the podium as the Egyptian forces passed by, showing great interest in the troops’ first appearance in Red Square during the Russian military parade.

The Egyptian president met with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in Moscow on the sidelines of their attendance at the 80th Victory Day celebrations.

Egyptian presidential spokesman Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy said on Friday that Al-Sisi “exchanged friendly conversations with a number of leaders from the countries participating in the Victory Day celebrations in the Russian capital, Moscow, including President Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China. Both presidents warmly welcomed the meeting.”

READ: Egyptian, Russian presidents agree to continue efforts to achieve ceasefire in Gaza