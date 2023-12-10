Egyptian, Russian presidents agree to continue efforts to achieve ceasefire in Gaza

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, agreed Saturday to continue efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

It came during a telephone call from Putin, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, following the failure of the UN Security Council to pass a resolution Friday for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, due to opposition from Washington.

The two leaders discussed “the regional situation, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian territories, in light of the politically and humanitarian complex situation.”

Al-Sisi reviewed “Egyptian efforts and communications to push for a ceasefire to protect civilians and to facilitate the entry of the necessary humanitarian aid for the sustenance and relief of the innocent civilians in Gaza.”

It added that the two presidents agreed to continue serious efforts to achieve a ceasefire, emphasising the international community’s responsibility.

Both sides stressed the importance of international efforts coming together to reach a fair and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue, based on a two-state solution, the establishment and recognition of the Palestinian state, under relevant international legitimacy resolutions.

OPINION: Moscow and Gaza: Is Russia ready for a major shift in its Middle East policy?