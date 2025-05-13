Libya’s announces successful end to military operation in Tripoli

Libya’s Ministry of Defence, under the Government of National Unity, announced early today the successful completion of a military operation in the capital, Tripoli, RT reported.

In an official statement, the ministry said: “The Ministry of Defence confirms that the military operation has ended successfully.” The statement also mentioned that the ministry had issued instructions to proceed with its plan in the area to ensure lasting security and stability.

The ministry further confirmed it had taken full control of all headquarters belonging to the Stability Support Apparatus.

Commander of the 444th Combat Brigade, Major General Mahmoud Hamza, told RT: “Three hours were enough to complete a precise operation led by the 444th Combat Brigade and the 111th Reinforced Brigade against the most brutal criminal forces in the country since 2011.”

Earlier, military sources told RT that Abdulghani Al-Kikli, head of the Stability Support Apparatus in Tripoli, had been killed.

According to RT’s correspondent, Mitiga Airport began to be evacuated, and aircraft were transferred to Misrata Airport as a precaution amid rising tensions in Tripoli.

Due to the security situation, the University of Tripoli suspended classes, examinations, and administrative operations across all its faculties and departments until further notice.

The Ministry of Interior called on residents of Tripoli to remain indoors and avoid going out due to the escalating security tensions.