Dbeibeh rejects Libya being mass detention centre, parliament accuses him of signing secret agreement with Washington

The head of the Libyan Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, affirmed Libya’s rejection of its territory being used as a destination for the deportation of migrants from any country, stressing that Libya will not be a mass detention centre for human beings under any pretext.

In an official statement, Dbeibeh stated that any agreements reached with illegitimate parties do not represent the Libyan state and will not be politically or morally binding. He stated that “human dignity and national sovereignty are not negotiating or bargaining chips.”

This position comes amid media reports that some countries, including the US, intend to deport migrants to Libya. This has sparked a wave of domestic and international condemnation, amid warnings of serious repercussions for Libya’s image and national sovereignty.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister of the Libyan government appointed by the Libyan parliament, Abdul Hadi Al-Hawaij, accused the Dbeibeh government of signing secret agreements with Washington to deport migrants to Libya.

In an exclusive statement to RT, Al-Hawaij announced his government’s rejection of any agreement between the Government of National Unity in Tripoli and the US that would allow for the deportation of migrants or criminals to Libyan territory

Al-Hawaij said that “any understanding of this kind does not represent the Libyan state,” warning that what is happening is a new attempt by the head of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, to remain in power at any cost. This is a dangerous matter that threatens national sovereignty, he said.

The minister added that “the US is ignoring the government recognised by the House of Representatives and is only dealing only with the Dbeibeh government, which has lost its legitimacy,” stressing that “any agreement reached by the Tripoli government is null and void.”

Al-Hawaij noted that the handover of Libyan citizen Abu Agila Al-Marimi to the US may be part of an undeclared agreement between the two sides, calling on the Libyan people to reject such understandings which he described as being reached without the will of legitimate institutions.

READ: US may soon deport migrants to Libya on military flight, sources say