Hamas warns failure to achieve understandings with US to harm prisoner swap negotiations

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas warned Thursday that failure to implement recent understandings with the US on a Gaza ceasefire and the entry of humanitarian aid will harm efforts to advance prisoner exchange negotiations, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, Hamas said Monday’s release of Israeli American soldier Edan Alexander was part of efforts to open Gaza’s crossings and alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in the enclave.

“We expect, based on the understandings reached with the US side, and with the knowledge of the mediators, that humanitarian aid will begin entering Gaza immediately, that a permanent ceasefire will be called for, and that comprehensive negotiations will be held on all issues to achieve security and stability in the region,” it added.

Hamas warned that failure to achieve these steps “will harm efforts to complete negotiations on the prisoner exchange process.”

Mediators held talks with Israeli and Hamas delegations in the Qatari capital, Doha, in an effort to secure a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal. The negotiations are attended by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and President Trump’s envoy for hostage affairs, Adam Boehler.

Israel estimates 58 Israeli hostages remain in Gaza, with 21 still alive. In contrast, more than 9,900 Palestinians are detained in Israeli prisons, enduring torture, starvation, and medical neglect, resulting in numerous deaths, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights and media reports.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 53,000 Palestinians so far, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

