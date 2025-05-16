Families of Israeli captives express deep concern amid intensified attacks on Gaza

Families of Israeli captives expressed serious concern today over the fate of their loved ones as the Israeli occupation army escalated its attacks on the Palestinian enclave.

In a statement, the families said they “woke up this morning with heavy hearts and great concern in light of reports about increased attacks in Gaza and the imminent conclusion of [US] President [Donald] Trump’s visit to the region.”

Over the past several days, Israel has intensified its strikes on civilian targets in Gaza coinciding with Trump’s regional tour and his reported pressure on Tel Aviv to show more flexibility in ceasefire negotiations.

“We are in dramatic hours that will determine the future of our loved ones, the future of Israeli society, and the future of the Middle East,” said families of captives.

“Instead of bringing all the captives home, engaging in a broad regional initiative, and ending the war, Israel is heading toward isolation and deeper entanglement in the Gaza quagmire,” they added.

They called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “join hands with President Trump’s efforts,” to reach “extensive regional agreements.”

The Israeli government had previously signalled a possible escalation of the war in Gaza if no agreement was reached during Trump’s visit.

Hamas has stated its readiness to reach a deal that includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for a full ceasefire, a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

While the families and several opposition parties support this offer, Netanyahu’s government continues to reject it.

The families’ statement comes amid ongoing indirect talks in Doha, Qatar, where mediators are working with both sides to reach a hostage exchange and ceasefire deal, even as Netanyahu remains defiant.

Israel estimates that 58 of its captives remain in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive. Meanwhile, more than 9,900 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons under dire conditions involving torture, starvation, and medical neglect, which have led to numerous deaths, according to Palestinian and Israeli rights groups and media.

During the three days of Trump’s regional visit, which started on Tuesday, Israeli occupation forces have killed around 260 Palestinians, a sharp rise compared to 78 killed in the previous three days, according to Anadolu’s tally based on data from Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, killing more than 53,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

