France could back sanctions on Israel if aid isn’t allowed in to Gaza, FM says

France is not ruling out imposing sanctions on Israel if vital humanitarian aid isn’t allowed into the besieged Gaza Strip, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said today.

Called the situation in Gaza “unacceptable”, Barrot urged immediate action.

“The Israeli Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] must heed the near-unanimous call of the international community, deeply shocked by the catastrophic situation in Gaza, to implement a ceasefire and to allow the entry – without any form of obstruction and without delay – of humanitarian aid, water, and food,” he said.

Asked whether France might support sanctions against Israel, Barrot said: “As I have said, we are not ruling anything out for the future.”

He also welcomed the Netherlands’ request for the European Commission to review Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which requires both parties to respect human rights.

“This is a legitimate request, and I call on the European Commission to carry out this important work,” he added.

Earlier this week, French President Emmanuel Macron described the Israeli government’s actions in the Gaza Strip as “shameful and disgraceful.”

During an interview with TF1, Macron mentioned that he was “one of the few leaders who visited the Egypt-Gaza border,” describing it as “one of the most distressing sights I’ve ever witnessed.” He expressed disappointment that “the aid provided by France and other countries is being obstructed by the Israelis.”

