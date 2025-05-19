Arsenal sued for sacking employee over anti-Zionist views as UK free speech crackdown deepens

Arsenal Football Club is facing a legal challenge after firing a long-serving staff member for expressing anti-Zionist views online, an incident that has further exposed the widening assault on pro-Palestinian speech in the UK.

Mark Bonnick, a lifelong Arsenal supporter who worked at the club’s youth academy for 22 years, was sacked on Christmas Eve 2023 after posting on social media about Israel’s war on Gaza, including calling Israel an apartheid state and criticising Zionist ideology.

“I think it’s crazy that in football, we can talk about kicking out racism, but we’re not allowed to talk about apartheid and what’s going on in Israel,” Bonnick told Novara Media. “We spoke out against the apartheid in South Africa. Why can we not speak out against genocide now?”

Arsenal admitted Bonnick’s posts were not anti-Semitic but said they “could be perceived as inflammatory or offensive” and claimed he had “brought the club into disrepute”. In a disciplinary letter, the club cited the reputational damage caused by media coverage and said: “Engaging in online debate on such a controversial topic and making comments found to be highly offensive and inflammatory displayed a complete lack of judgment.”

The posts, which were made on X, included criticism of “Jewish supremacy” and a claim that “Zionist Israel” had a “persecution complex”.

Bonnick is now suing Arsenal for unfair dismissal and discrimination, with legal support from the European Legal Support Centre (ELSC). His case is based on the UK Equality Act, citing his anti-Zionist beliefs as a protected philosophical belief, in line with legal precedent set by the David Miller employment tribunal.

In a statement issued through the ELSC, Bonnick said: “All I did was express grief, anger, and sorrow over the atrocities unfolding in Gaza. For that, Arsenal fired me. That sends a chilling and dangerous message.”

“What hurts most is that Arsenal – a club I’ve loved, served, and supported – chose silence in the face of horror. Why won’t they speak out now? Why is solidarity only acceptable when it’s safe or convenient?”

His legal team, led by barrister Franck Magennis, argues that Arsenal prioritised public relations over workers’ rights and enforced political censorship. “His dismissal sends a chilling message to those who speak out against apartheid and genocide. Arsenal must be held accountable,” Magennis said.

Tasnime Akunjee, also of the ELSC, added: “Arsenal didn’t sack Mark for misconduct or anti-Semitism – they sacked him for standing with Palestine. This is political censorship, part of a wider effort to silence those speaking out against genocide.”

The club’s double standard has been widely criticised. In October 2023, Arsenal player Oleksandr Zinchenko posted an “I stand with Israel” graphic to his social media account during Israel’s onslaught on Gaza’s besieged population. Despite the political nature of that message, Arsenal took no disciplinary action. The post was later deleted.

The case forms part of a broader pattern across UK institutions. From universities to football clubs, employees and students expressing solidarity with Palestine have faced a growing crackdown.

In 2021, Arsenal faced pressure from sponsor Lavazza over midfielder Mohamed Elneny’s pro-Palestinian tweet. The club said then that players were entitled to their views but had “spoken to” Elneny to help him “understand the wider implications” of his post. In March this year, Dagenham & Redbridge sacked Dr Salma Mashhour three days into her role over a social media post about Gaza, before issuing a public apology.

Across Europe, legal challenges to such dismissals are gaining traction. German club Mainz was recently ordered to pay €1.5 million ($1.63 million) to Anwar El Ghazi whom they sacked over pro-Palestine posts. El Ghazi donated €500,000 ($545,000) of the settlement to children in Gaza.