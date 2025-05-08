Trump announces pro-Palestine protests to be allowed during 2026 World Cup

US President Donald Trump announced that pro-Palestine protests will be allowed during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico.

This came during a press conference with FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the White House on Wednesday.

Trump explained that potential pro-Palestinian protests during the 2026 World Cup in the US will not be prohibited.

“I think people are allowed to protest. You have to do it in a reasonable manner — not necessarily friendly, but reasonable,” said Trump.

The US, along with Canada and Mexico, will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup from 11 June to 19 July.

More than 8 million football fans are expected to travel to the US for the tournament.

