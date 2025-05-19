Germany reiterates opposition to Israeli plans for permanent occupation of Gaza

Germany today reaffirmed its opposition to Israeli plans for a permanent occupation of Gaza, saying the war-ravaged enclave belongs to Palestinians.

The government has a position on this issue “which the minister [Johann Wadephul] also emphasised during his Middle East trip: The Gaza Strip is, of course, part of the Palestinian territories,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Christian Wagner told a press briefing in Berlin.

While Israel has a right to self-defence in Gaza, “we reject a permanent occupation, which is also the G-7 position,” he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today that his army will take over “all of Gaza,” admitting that mounting pressure has forced Israel to resume humanitarian aid into the blockaded Palestinian territory.

READ: Israel targets medical warehouse in Gaza

Israel “is going to take over all of Gaza, that’s what we are going to do,” Netanyahu said in a video message on his X account.

Netanyahu admitted that pressure on Israel was “approaching a red line,” forcing Israel to resume aid deliveries to Gaza.

According to Israel’s Army Radio ,nine aid trucks will be allowed into Gaza after nearly 80 days of a crippling siege on the war-devastated territory.

“In order to complete our victory, to defeat Hamas and free the hostages, we cannot reach a point of famine,” Netanyahu said. “They won’t support us.”

Israel has kept all crossings into Gaza closed to food, medical, and humanitarian aid since 2 March, deepening an already severe humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

The Israeli occupation army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 53,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

READ: 92% of Gaza homes destroyed by Israeli war: UNRWA