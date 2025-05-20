Middle East Monitor
Dozens killed as Israel targets shelters, homes across Gaza 

May 20, 2025 at 11:41 am

Relatives and loved ones of Palestinians, who lost their lives in Israeli army's airstrikes targeting civilian homes in Deir al-Balah and Nusairat Refugee Camp, mourn for the deceased at Al Aqsa Marytrys Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on May 20, 2025. [Ashraf Amra - Anadolu Agency]

Israeli occupation forces launched air strikes on shelters housing displaced Palestinians and residential homes across the Gaza Strip early this morning.

Israeli warplanes struck Musa Bin Nusair School, which was sheltering displaced people in Al-Daraj neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, resulting in fatalities and injuries, according to Palestinian media reports.

Two drone strikes set fire to the bodies of displaced people inside the school, killing at least eight people.

Eyewitnesses said the fire quickly spread through the crowded rooms, burning several people as emergency services were largely unavailable. They added that the screams of the injured could be heard from inside the building.

A video circulated online showed flames engulfing the school immediately after the Israeli strike.

Further Israeli attacks were reported across central and northern Gaza.

In the east of Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza, a strike hit the home of the Abu Samra family, killing 12, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian medical sources.

In another incident, eight people were reported killed and others wounded after an Israeli strike hit displaced people at the Rady petrol station west of Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

