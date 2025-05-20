Dozens killed as Israel targets shelters, homes across Gaza 

Israeli occupation forces launched air strikes on shelters housing displaced Palestinians and residential homes across the Gaza Strip early this morning.

Israeli warplanes struck Musa Bin Nusair School, which was sheltering displaced people in Al-Daraj neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, resulting in fatalities and injuries, according to Palestinian media reports.

Two drone strikes set fire to the bodies of displaced people inside the school, killing at least eight people.

Eyewitnesses said the fire quickly spread through the crowded rooms, burning several people as emergency services were largely unavailable. They added that the screams of the injured could be heard from inside the building.

A video circulated online showed flames engulfing the school immediately after the Israeli strike.

The sounds of displaced Palestinians burning to death following an Israeli air strike on the Musa bin Nusair School in the Al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City. 12 charred bodies were recovered from the school. Death toll in Gaza on Monday has surpassed 126. pic.twitter.com/dp7gsjlYhd — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) May 20, 2025

Further Israeli attacks were reported across central and northern Gaza.

In the east of Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza, a strike hit the home of the Abu Samra family, killing 12, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian medical sources.

In another incident, eight people were reported killed and others wounded after an Israeli strike hit displaced people at the Rady petrol station west of Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.