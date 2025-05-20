Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Israeli jailors are trying to kill Palestinian detainee through torture, media group warns

May 20, 2025 at 4:22 pm

Palestinian detainees are viewed after they have been released by Israeli army, in Deir Al Balah, Gaza on June 20, 2024. [Ashraf Amra - Anadolu Agency]

Palestinian detainees are viewed after they have been released by Israeli army, in Deir Al Balah, Gaza on June 20, 2024. [Ashraf Amra – Anadolu Agency]

The Asra Media Office has voiced deep concern over the deteriorating health of Palestinian prisoner Muammar Shahrour, accusing Israeli jailers of subjecting him to relentless torture and repeated assassination attempts, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

Information leaked from Israeli prisons has confirmed that Shahrour, who has been in detention since 2002, endures severe beatings multiple times a day at the hands of Israeli occupation soldiers and jailers. His cell is raided daily by soldiers who are often accompanied by attack dogs that maul him until he bleeds, according to Asra Media.

The media organisation said that as a result of this torture, Shahrour suffers from severe kidney pains and rheumatic deformities in his toes, and is denied access to proper medical treatment and essential nutrition, which poses a serious threat to his life.

READ: Israeli army releases 11 more Palestinian detainees from Gaza

0 Comments

Latest news

See all

Trending