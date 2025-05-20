Israeli jailors are trying to kill Palestinian detainee through torture, media group warns

The Asra Media Office has voiced deep concern over the deteriorating health of Palestinian prisoner Muammar Shahrour, accusing Israeli jailers of subjecting him to relentless torture and repeated assassination attempts, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

Information leaked from Israeli prisons has confirmed that Shahrour, who has been in detention since 2002, endures severe beatings multiple times a day at the hands of Israeli occupation soldiers and jailers. His cell is raided daily by soldiers who are often accompanied by attack dogs that maul him until he bleeds, according to Asra Media.

The media organisation said that as a result of this torture, Shahrour suffers from severe kidney pains and rheumatic deformities in his toes, and is denied access to proper medical treatment and essential nutrition, which poses a serious threat to his life.

