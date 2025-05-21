Israel faces ‘diplomatic tsunami’ over Gaza escalation: Repor

Israel is facing “an unprecedented diplomatic crisis” due to its military escalation in Gaza, local media said on Wednesday, calling the situation a “diplomatic tsunami, ”Anadolu reports.

Israel is undergoing “one of the most severe diplomatic challenges in its history, as international criticism intensifies over its war in Gaza, including from longtime European allies,” the public broadcaster KAN said.

KAN said Israel’s diplomatic standing has collapsed globally within weeks, culminating Tuesday when major European nations announced a series of escalatory measures against the Israeli government.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said France supports revisiting the EU-Israel Association Agreement, the most important framework binding Israel to the EU.

In the UK, the government imposed sanctions on illegal Israeli settlers and organizations involved in violence against Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank, summoned Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely for a formal rebuke, and halted free trade negotiations — moves seen as signaling Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s dissatisfaction with Israeli policies.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, in a speech to Parliament, said that ties could not continue “as usual” under the current Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas later announced that a majority of EU member states had agreed to reopen discussions on the future of the EU-Israel partnership agreement.

However, nine countries – including Germany, Hungary, Italy, and Greece – opposed the move, reflecting deep divisions within the bloc, the report said.

KAN noted that even raising the agreement for debate, without formal withdrawal, constitutes a major diplomatic blow to Israel. It added that France and the Netherlands have effectively reversed their traditional support for Israel.

Although Italy and Germany voted against reopening the deal, both have recently issued sharp public criticisms of Israeli policies.

As cracks deepen in the EU’s stance, KAN said, attention is now turning to the US, Israel’s most important ally.

While public support from Washington remains, multiple reports indicate growing private frustration with Israel over the prolonged war and stalled humanitarian efforts.

Israel recently escalated its genocidal war in Gaza, launching a large-scale ground operation aimed at seizing control of most of the enclave and accelerating Palestinian displacement. The offensive coincided with US President Donald Trump’s Gulf tour last week.

Ignoring mounting international pressure, Israel has tightened its blockade on Gaza, leading to the deaths and injuries of hundreds in recent days.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert said earlier Wednesday that thousands of innocent Palestinians were being killed, calling Israel’s actions in Gaza “close to a war crime.”

Yair Golan, leader of the Israeli Democrats Party, also condemned the killing of children by Israeli forces and the ongoing policy of forced displacement, warning that Israel risks becoming a “pariah state” if it does not act responsibly.

Since March 2, Israel has maintained a strict blockade on Gaza, denying entry to humanitarian aid and pushing the territory into famine, which has already claimed numerous lives.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 53,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

