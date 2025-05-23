Global parliamentarians call for immediate action to end starvation in Gaza

Over 300 parliamentarians from around the world have joined a growing international outcry over the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, signing an urgent petition demanding immediate and unrestricted humanitarian access to the besieged territory.

The petition, titled “Urgent Call for Action to End Starvation in Gaza and Ensure Humanitarian Access,” highlights deliberate policies and blockades that have resulted in famine-like conditions, particularly affecting children. According to United Nations agencies, over 80% of Gaza’s population now relies on non-existent aid, with starvation and disease claiming young lives daily.

The parliamentarians are calling on the governments of Israel and Egypt to immediately open all crossings into Gaza—including the vital Rafah crossing—to facilitate the unimpeded flow of food, fuel, medical supplies, and humanitarian personnel. The petition warns that the use of starvation as a method of warfare constitutes a war crime under international law.

“The scale of suffering in Gaza is unconscionable,” the petition states. “Children are dying from hunger. Hospitals lack basic supplies. Civilians are being punished en masse for political aims. This is unacceptable and must end now.”

The appeal cites multiple warnings from the UN and humanitarian organizations, including Save the Children, UNICEF, and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, all of whom have condemned the conditions in Gaza and the systematic denial of aid.

Key Demands of the Petition:

Immediate and unconditional opening of all Gaza crossings, especially the Rafah crossing. Cessation of all obstructions to aid, including food, fuel, water, and medicine. Protection for humanitarian workers and assurance of their access and operations. Independent international monitoring to prevent the use of starvation as a weapon of war.

Signatories include lawmakers from Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Asia, all united in their call for decisive international intervention. The list of signatories can be found in the attachement.

This initiative is part of a broader effort by global parliamentarians to uphold international humanitarian law and protect the most vulnerable populations in times of war.

