Iranian director Jafar Panahi wins Palme d’Or at 78th Cannes Film Festival

Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi on Saturday won the Palme d’Or at the 78th Cannes Film Festival for his 11th feature, A Simple Accident, Anadolu reports.

The film marks Panahi’s first official work following a 15-year filmmaking ban and years of imprisonment in Iran. In his speech, he urged unity and freedom for all Iranians, regardless of their differences.

Selected among 22 competing works at this year’s festival, the film is set for release in France on Sept. 10.

Norwegian director Joachim Trier was awarded the Grand Prize, or second prize, for Valeur Sentimentale.

The Jury Prize, or third prize, was shared between Spanish director Olivier Laxe for Sirat and German director Mascha Schilinski for Sound of Falling.

The short Film Award was given to Palestinian director Tawfeek Barhom for I’m Glad You’re Dead Now.

The Best Director Award went to Brazilian Kleber Mendonca Filho for his film The Secret Agent.

The Special Jury Prize went to Chinese director Bi Gan for his film Resurrection.

The Best Screenplay Award went to Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne, who wrote the script for The Young Mother’s Home.

Brazilian Wagner Moura, who starred in The Secret Agent, was named Best Actor, and French actress Nadia Melliti, who starred in The Little Sister, was named Best Actress.

The Camera d’Or Award went to Iraqi director Hasan Hadi for the film The President’s Cake.

