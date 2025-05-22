Israel preparing to strike Iran’s nuclear sites as US seeks deal, CNN reveals

Israel is reportedly preparing to launch a military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, even as the US continues diplomatic efforts to revive a nuclear deal with Tehran, according to new intelligence obtained by Washington and cited by CNN.

Multiple US officials familiar with the latest intelligence assessments told the network that Israel’s preparations have raised alarm in Washington. “The chance of an Israeli strike on an Iranian nuclear facility has gone up significantly in recent months,” said one unnamed source with access to US intelligence. “And the prospect of a Trump-negotiated US-Iran deal that doesn’t remove all of Iran’s uranium makes the chance of a strike more likely.”

The intelligence reportedly includes intercepted Israeli communications, observations of military movements, and both public and private statements from senior Israeli officials. While US officials remain divided over whether Israel has decided to proceed, the indications point to preparations for an imminent military operation.

Among the signs, according to CNN, are the movement of air munitions and the recent completion of air exercises by the Israeli military.

Despite these developments, US President Donald Trump last week expressed optimism that diplomatic efforts would succeed, reiterating his commitment to maintaining strict sanctions enforcement on Iran. Previous reports suggest that Israel had planned a strike in May, but Trump dissuaded Tel Aviv in favour of negotiations aimed at limiting Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

The prospect of a unilateral Israeli attack has raised fears of regional escalation. Most US allies, including Gulf states, are said to prefer a diplomatic resolution to avoid plunging the Middle East into broader war. Qatar’s Prime Minister has warned that any assault on Iran’s nuclear sites would “entirely contaminate” Gulf waters and endanger lives in Qatar, the UAE and Kuwait.

Iran, meanwhile, has explicitly threatened to retaliate against the UAE and Saudi Arabia if the US initiates a military strike. Its response to a possible Israeli-led attack remains unclear.

Tensions between Tel Aviv and Tehran have soared since April 2024 when Israel bombed the Iranian consulate in Damascus, killing two senior Iranian generals. Iran responded by launching hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel, bringing the two powers to the brink of direct war.

While that round of escalation subsided, Israel reignited hostilities through further acts of aggression, including the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh on Iranian territory, and later, the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, a long-time ally of Iran. The latter operation was followed by a series of retaliatory strikes by Iran, intensifying fears of open conflict.

With Israel under investigation at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on allegations of genocide in Gaza and facing growing international isolation, its military escalation with Iran risks deepening regional instability. Analysts warn that a pre-emptive Israeli strike could trigger a full-scale war, the consequences of which would reverberate far beyond the region.

