Israel threatens to annex West Bank settlements and Jordan Valley

Israel’s Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa’ar, has threatened to impose Israeli sovereignty over settlements in the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley if major countries, including the United Kingdom and France, recognise the State of Palestine, according to a report by the Hebrew-language newspaper Israel Hayom, cited by the Palestinian News Agency (Wafa)

“Any unilateral measures taken against Israel will be met with unilateral measures by Israel.” His remarks suggest that Tel Aviv is considering annexing Palestinian territories in response to any international recognition of Palestinian statehood, Sa’ar said.

Sa’ar warned that countries planning to recognise a Palestinian state would trigger a unilateral Israeli move to annex the West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley, according to Wafa.

READ: 14 Palestinians injured, 8 detained in Israeli military raids in occupied West Bank

The warning comes amid efforts led by French President Emmanuel Macron to hold an international conference in New York in mid-June. The aim of the event, which is being supported by Saudi Arabia, is to gather international support for the recognition of a Palestinian state.

Diplomatic sources told Israel Hayom that Macron is seeking to designate 18 June as the date when several countries would issue official declarations recognising Palestine. The move has reportedly angered the Israeli government, which accused Macron of “deception”, claiming he had previously assured Tel Aviv that such a step would not be taken

149 out of 193 UN member states recognise Palestine.

On 20 July, 2024, the International Court of Justice deemed Israel’s presence in occupied Palestinian territories illegal, supporting Palestinians’ self-determination and urging the evacuation of Israeli settlements.

READ: Leaked audio reveals anti-Muslim remarks by incoming Shin Bet chief David Zini