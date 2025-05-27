European Commission chief, Jordan’s king discuss Gaza crisis, Syria sanctions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday held a phone call with King Abdullah II of Jordan to discuss escalating violence in Gaza, European support for Palestinian civilians, and the strengthening of bilateral ties between the EU and Jordan, Anadolu reports.

In the call, von der Leyen praised Jordan’s role in maintaining regional stability amid protracted conflict and humanitarian disaster, lauding Amman’s longstanding generosity in hosting Palestinian refugees.

The discussion focused heavily on the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Von der Leyen strongly condemned recent Israeli strikes, including one on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians.

“The expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza targeting civilian infrastructure, among them a school that served as a shelter for displaced Palestinian families, killing civilians, including children, is abhorrent,” she said.

She issued a sharp rebuke of what she called “disproportionate” military tactics, urging Tel Aviv to reopen access to aid.

“The European Commission has always supported – and will continue to support – Israel’s right to security and self-defense, but this escalation and disproportionate use of force against civilians cannot be justified under humanitarian and international law,” she said.

“Israel needs to immediately restore aid delivery in line with humanitarian principles, with the participation of the UN and other international humanitarian partners.”

Von der Leyen reiterated the EU’s position, calling for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a significant ramping up of humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

2-state solution

Turning to the West Bank, von der Leyen expressed concern over deteriorating conditions there, and announced a significant new EU support package to the Palestinian Authority.

This includes €1.6 billion ($1.8 billion) in aid between 2025 and 2027, with €310 million in direct assistance next year.

“Europe’s commitment to a just, comprehensive and lasting peace based on a two-state solution remains unwavering,” she said.

The leaders also voiced support for the Arab Recovery and Reconstruction Plan for Gaza, endorsed at the Cairo Summit in March. Both agreed that no forcible displacement of Palestinians should be permitted.

On bilateral matters, von der Leyen hailed the progress under the EU-Jordan Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership, signed in January.

She confirmed the imminent disbursement of €500 million from the EU’s Macro-Financial Assistance package, with another tranche of similar size expected later in the year. A separate €228 million investment package for 2025–2027 is also scheduled for adoption in July.

The call concluded with a discussion on Syria, where von der Leyen welcomed Jordan’s role in supporting institutional rebuilding. She confirmed the EU’s readiness to deepen cooperation and highlighted last week’s landmark EU decision to lift economic sanctions on Syria.

She also referenced the Brussels IX Conference, which secured nearly €6 billion in pledges for Syria and neighboring countries.

Von der Leyen underscored the EU’s ongoing commitment to Syria’s recovery and reconciliation efforts, stressing the need for any refugee return to be “voluntary, safe, and dignified.”

