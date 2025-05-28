Gaza Media: Israel-backed aid distribution plan failed “miserably”

The Government Media Office in Gaza (GMO) said Tuesday the Israeli-backed plan to distribute aid in Gaza’s “buffer zones” has failed miserably, as thousands of hungry Palestinians rushed to an aid distribution site amid chaos. Thousands of Palestinians overran an aid distribution site run by a controversial Israeli and American group; to take food parcels, while Israeli occupation forces fired and wounded a number of them.

The Israeli army announced that two aid distribution centers will start operation in the Tel al-Sultan area and the Morag axis in the Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip, as part of the “gradual opening” of four centers established over the past few weeks.

A statement from the GMO said the absolute chaos that prevailed at the aid distribution site is conclusive evidence of the Israeli occupation’s failure to manage the humanitarian situation it had deliberately created through its policies of starvation, siege, and bombardment.

The statement said the establishment of isolated ghettos to distribute limited aid amid the threat of death, bullets, and starvation does not reflect a genuine intention to address the situation. “Rather, it embodies a systematic political engineering to perpetuate starvation, dismantle Palestinian society, and impose politicised humanitarian approaches that serve the occupation’s security and military project” it added.

It held the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and condemned its use of aid as a weapon of war and a tool for political blackmail, as well as its insistence on preventing the entry of relief through official crossings and UN and international organizations.

The statement called on the United Nations and the Security Council to take immediate and effective action to stop the Israeli crimes, open the crossings urgently and without restrictions, and enable humanitarian organizations to perform their duties, regardless of their responsibilities.

It also called on Arab and Islamic countries and free nations around the world to immediately intervene and activate independent and safe humanitarian channels to break the siege and prevent Israeli occupation from continuing to use food as a weapon in its war of extermination.

The GMO has categorically rejected any projects that designate “buffer zones” or “humanitarian corridors” under the Israeli occupation’s supervision, which starves, kills, and exterminates the Palestinians.

