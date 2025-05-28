Houthis: May is ‘most painful’ month for Israel with 22 military operations

The Yemeni Houthi group announced on Tuesday evening that it had carried out 22 military operations against Israel since the beginning of May, describing it as the “most painful” month for Tel Aviv.

A video graphic aired by the Houthi-operated Al-Masirah TV channel described May as “the hottest, most severe, and most painful month for the Israeli enemy,” though it did not provide comparative data from earlier months.

It added that “since the start of May, the Yemeni Armed Forces (Houthi forces) have carried out attacks that differed in type, method, and overall impact.”

The report added that the 22 operations in May targeted both vital and military sites within the occupied territories, including Ben Gurion Airport near Lod, and areas in occupied Jaffa and Haifa.

On 4 May, the Houthi group announced it had “imposed an aerial blockade on Zionist navigation” in response to “escalating genocide crimes in Gaza.”

On that same day, a ballistic missile launched from Yemen reportedly landed near Ben Gurion Airport close to Tel Aviv, prompting several international airlines to suspend flights to and from Israel.

Since 7 October 2023, Israel has been waging a campaign in Gaza described by many as a genocidal war, involving widespread killing, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement. These actions have continued despite international appeals and binding orders from the International Court of Justice to stop the offensive.

