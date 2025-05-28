Israel has no right to exist – show me the law that says it does!

Last thing at night and first thing in the morning I check my live feeds for news from Gaza. It’s a depressing job I’ve done for nearly 600 days and it usually ends in tears. Mine! Tears for Gaza, tears for the destruction of Palestine, tears for the babies, tears for their young siblings, parents and families, tears for the loss of humanity, tears of anger, occasional tears of joy through a miraculous survivor story, and tears at the hopelessness of it all.

As a journalist I see it as a duty, that I must bear witness to the genocide so you don’t have to be exposed to the brutal pornography of Israel’s work on the population of Palestine. Each day brings shocking new revelations of Israel’s depravity and each day brings shocking new images to bear witness to the stories and the unbelievable truths. One day soon the historians will write up what happened in Gaza and they will judge Israel, America and their European allies harshly and so they should.

Meanwhile millions of the world’s citizens who live in the Global South look on with incredulity as the savagery of empire and colonialism still manages to impact their lives. The Western foreign policymakers in London, Washington, Paris and Berlin somehow manage to cling on to the moral high ground, supported by their immoral media, making lofty claims about protecting the national interest and that Israel has a right to defend itself and a right to exist.

The truth and reality are quite different. The national interest of America, Germany, France and Britain is not being served which is why tens of millions of us around this fragile planet have marched and protested loudly and angrily about the genocide of Gaza. Israel, as the brutal occupier, does not have a right to defend itself from the people it occupies but it does, through the auspices of the United Nations, have a responsibility and a duty of care towards the Palestinian refugees.

As for the right to exist? Well, try as I might, I cannot find any legislation, anywhere in the world, saying a country has the right to exist. Thanks to names like Mesopotamia, Abyssinia, Bengal, Catalonia, Ceylon, Czechoslovakia, East Pakistan and the USSR, the most powerful communist nation in the world until its collapse in 1991, we know there are no guarantees for a country’s survival so why should the Zionist State of Israel expect to be the exception to the rule? No, Israel does not have a right to exist.

This is something recognised, I suspect, by most Israelis who are today trying to work out a Plan B, an exit strategy. While country populations are generally on the increase, Israel’s is on the decline although such figures are sensitive and Tel Aviv does not want to trigger any sort of exodus caused by panic or alarm.

In 2024, the decrease of its population to around a smidgeon above ten million was blamed on a “significant increase in emigration” which created a net negative migration.

According to the Institute for Jewish Policy Research: “630,000 ex-pat Israelis live outside Israel, with the US, Canada, Germany and the UK holding the largest populations. In some countries, people born in Israel and their families constitute more than 20 per cent of the national Jewish population.”

Greg Carlstrom, author of How Long Will Israel Survive? predicted the greatest threat to the Zionist State “may come from within” and not from the Arab countries it frequently claims threaten its very existence.

Menachem Klein, a senior lecturer at Bar-Ilan University, Israel and author of Lives in Common: Arabs and Jews in Jerusalem, Jaffa and Hebron, wrote: “‘How Long Will Israel Survive is an X-ray examination of a critically ill Western democracy. Gregg Carlstrom clearly shows that the blood vessels of Israel’s democracy are narrowing due to heavy social tensions and the cost of occupying the Palestinians. This book is a rare look into the same processes that in the twentieth century created Apartheid in South Africa and central Europe’s authoritarian regimes.”

Journalist David Aaronovitch of The Times, identifies the threat from within as being “the rise of right-wing and ultra-religious trends that put a strain on the ties that bind Israel.”

Someone not holding back on his fear is former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert who last month strongly warned in a Memo article that Israel is: “Closer to a civil war than ever before.”

As I check my online Gaza feed over the coming days, I will be looking out more closely for any tell-tale signs that the Zionist State is ailing and failing at its own hands.

An article in The Spectator by Yossi Melman, an Israeli commentator on intelligence and security affairs and co-author of Spies against Armageddon, has further fuelled speculation that Israel will soon wipe itself off the map by its own hand.

Comparing the Zionist State to Apartheid South Africa he wrote there was some validity to the comparison. “The international isolation and economic sanctions that were imposed on the white minority regime in Pretoria, which ultimately brought about its downfall, are a warning of the future Israel could face.

“Israel is steadily heading down this path. For years, the international community has considered imposing economic and military sanctions on Israel due to the construction of Jewish settlements in the West Bank and the moves to deprive Palestinians of their basic rights. But aside from strong declarations of intent, the steps taken so far to actually impose any sanctions have been small and negligible: short-term embargoes on certain weapon components and efforts to brand the exports of Israeli companies operating in the occupied territories.

“However, this week marked a significant shift. The governments of Canada, the UK, and France issued an unprecedentedly harsh warning. They threatened action against Israel unless the fighting in Gaza stops and more humanitarian aid is allowed in. Within a day, the first sanction was imposed. On Tuesday, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced that the UK had decided to suspend trade talks with Israel.”

On top of all of this is the unpredictable US President Donald Trump’s volatile relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government. The Washington Post reported this week that senior officials in the American administration warned that they would ‘abandon’ Israel if it does not stop the war and allow humanitarian aid in for Gaza’s starving population.”

Most Americans will view this as a nonsense but if The Post is writing about it today that is a clear sign that something unwelcome is about to happen tomorrow. Be sure I will relay the good news of Israel’s impending demise.

