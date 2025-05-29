Ryanair extends suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until end of July

Ryanair has cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until 31 July, extending the duration of its suspension of flights to Israel, the low cost carrier said yesterday according to Reuters.

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said last week that his airline was “losing patience” with security disruptions at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport and may consider moving aircraft to service alternative destinations.

Ryanair, Europe’s largest low-cost carrier, cancelled hundreds of tickets purchased by passengers to and from Israel after suspending its flights several times due to the security situation.

Many airlines have suspended flights to Israel since a Houthi missile hit near Ben Gurion Airport at the beginning of this month. French airline Transavia and Polish airline LOT announced that flights to Tel Aviv would resume on 2 June, while Iberia said it would resume service on 7 June. Air Baltic extended its suspension until 10 June.

US carrier United Airlines announced the suspension of its flights until 12 June, while the Star Alliance which includes Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Swiss, Eurowings, Brussels Airlines along with Italy’s ITA, extended their suspension until the middle of next month. Last week, EasyJet announced the cancellation of its flights to and from Israel until 30 June.

Alongside Ryanair, Air Seychelles has suspended flights until the end of July, while British Airways has cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until early August, and Air Canada until 8 September.

