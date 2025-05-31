1 killed in Israeli air strike targeting vehicle in southern Lebanon

A Lebanese was killed on Saturday in an Israeli air strike targeting a vehicle in the town of Deir El-Zahrani in southern Lebanon, marking a new violation of the ceasefire agreement between the two sides, the Health Ministry said, Anadolu reports.

The ministry’s Emergency Operations Center said the man was killed in the strike on a vehicle in Deir al-Zahrani in the Nabatieh district.

Despite a November ceasefire, Israeli forces continue to carry out attacks in southern Lebanon almost daily, claiming to be targeting the Hezbollah group’s activities.

READ: Israel army infiltrates southern Lebanon town

The truce ended months of cross-border fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, which had escalated into a full-fledged conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of over 200 people and injuries to at least 500 since last November.​​​​​​​

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.

READ: Israeli forces cross into Lebanon in latest violation of ceasefire