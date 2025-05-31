Trump strikes upbeat tone on Gaza ceasefire, Iran nuclear deal

US President Donald Trump was optimistic Friday when asked about the potential for concluding an agreement to end Israel’s war on the besieged Gaza Strip, as well as a long-elusive pact over Iran’s nuclear program, Anadolu reports.

“They’re very close to an agreement on Gaza, and we’ll let you know about it during the day or maybe tomorrow, and we have a chance of that,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “I think we have a chance of making a deal with Iran also. They don’t want to be blown up. They would rather make a deal. And I think that could happen in the not too distant future.”

Hamas said Friday that it is holding consultations with other Palestinian groups over the recent ceasefire and prisoner exchange proposal it received from US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff on Thursday.

Following the announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he accepted Witkoff’s outline for the truce.

The 13-point US plan outlines a 60-day truce, mutual hostage and prisoner releases, and structured talks on Gaza’s future, along with the Hamas’ release of 10 living Israeli captives and the remains of 18 others in two stages, according to Israeli and American media and Palestinian sources.

Turning to Iran, Trump said a nuclear agreement would be a “great thing,” maintaining his long-stated position that Iran cannot be allowed to attain a doomsday weapon.

“They cannot have a nuclear weapon. It’s very simple, and I think we’re fairly close to a deal with Iran,” he said.

Iran and the US have held five rounds of indirect negotiations in Muscat and Rome, mediated by Oman, since last month, without any significant breakthrough.

The central point of contention has remained Iran’s uranium enrichment program. While US officials push for its complete removal, Tehran insists it will continue enrichment “with or without a deal” with Washington.

