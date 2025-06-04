Elderly Palestinian from Gaza dies in Israeli detention

An elderly Palestinian detainee from the Gaza Strip died in Israeli detention, bringing the death toll since October 2023 to 71, prisoners’ affairs groups said on Wednesday, Anadolu reports.

Mohammad Ibrahim Abu Habel, 70, breathed his last in the notorious Sde Teiman facility in southern Israel, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

A father of 11, Abu Habel was detained by Israeli army forces on Nov. 12, 2024, at a military checkpoint in northern Gaza, the rights groups said.

The statement did not provide details about the circumstances of his death, but many Palestinian prisoners have suffered abuses and assaults in Israeli custody.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 71 Palestinian detainees have died in Israeli captivity since October 2023, including at least 45 from Gaza.

READ: Israeli jailors are trying to kill Palestinian detainee through torture, media group warns

Over 10,100 Palestinians remain in Israeli prisons, including at least 39 women and 400 children. The figure does not include all those arrested from Gaza, whose numbers are estimated to be in the thousands.

Palestinian rights groups documented several reports of torture and ill-treatment against Palestinians in Israeli jails, particularly in the Sde Teiman facility, where most of the Gazan detainees were brought.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing over 54,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: Less than 80% of aid trucks cleared by Israel have reached Gaza: UN