UNSC president: People under colonial rule have the right to resist

The right of people living under colonial rule to resist is “recognised in international law”, Guyana’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, who has assumed the presidency of the UN Security Council for June, has said.

Responding to a question from Al-Quds Al-Arabi about the right of peoples under colonial domination to resist, the ambassador said: “Yes, absolutely. That right exists and it’s recognised in international law.”

She said Guyana’s main priorities this month would focus on maintaining international peace and security and protecting children in conflict zones.

She added that 29 meetings are planned throughout the month, covering a wide range of issues including Syria, Iraq, Palestine, Sudan, Libya, Yemen, nuclear non-proliferation, the Central African Republic, and Afghanistan.

Rodrigues-Birkett confirmed that the Council will hold a dedicated session on 30 June to follow up on the implementation of Resolution 2334 concerning settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.