Oman says next round of Iran-US nuclear talks called off

The sixth round of Iran-US nuclear talks scheduled for this Sunday in Muscat has been called off, Oman’s foreign minister confirmed on Saturday, Anadolu reports.

“The Iran US talks scheduled to be held in Muscat this Sunday will not now take place,” Badr Albusaidi said on X.

The minister, however, stressed that “diplomacy and dialogue remain the only pathway to lasting peace.”

Israel launched a series of strikes against Iranian territory, targeting nuclear and missile facilities early Friday, killing senior military figures and scientists.

The wave of attacks has continued and resulted in the deaths of at least 78 people with 320 others injured, according to figures earlier announced by Iran’s UN envoy. Iran launched its retaliatory attacks Friday, killing at least three people.

READ: Israel’s Netanyahu thanks Trump for support, wishes him happy birthday

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told EU’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas that continuing the indirect talks after Israel’s attacks would be “unjustifiable.”

The US has demanded Iran to scrap its uranium enrichment activities, and that it should never be able to build a nuclear weapon.

Iran, however, says its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes.

President Donald Trump on Friday urged Iran to make a deal over its nuclear program before it is too late. He abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal during his first term in 2018.

READ: Israeli defense minister threatens to ‘burn Tehran’ if Iranian attacks continue