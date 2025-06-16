Church in central Brussels opens its doors to hunger strikers for Gaza

A group of activists including a priest has initiated a hunger strike inside a historic church in central Brussels, demanding urgent justice for Palestine and pressing the European Union to sever all ties with Israel.

The Beguinage Church, known for its longstanding commitment to social responsibility projects supporting migrants, the homeless, and the poor, is now hosting a five-day hunger strike to highlight ongoing human rights violations in Palestine.

Speaking to Anadolu, Priest Daniel Alliet issued a direct appeal to the EU: “They have to punish Israel. The association agreement with Israel must be halted on June 23. No economic cooperation, no military cooperation. The whole community in Belgium plus Europe has to act.”

Alliet condemned what he described as “great hypocrisy” within European policies, pointing to the contradiction between advocating for a two-state solution while simultaneously supplying Israel with weapons that contribute to the colonization of the West Bank.

He emphasized that Christians and the Western world need to make it clear they do not accept these actions.

The hunger strike started with 10 participants committed to remaining inside the church, with more expected to join in solidarity in the coming days.

Inspired by Palestinian prisoners

The hunger strike was organized by Omar Karim, a Palestinian journalist based in Brussels, who drew inspiration from the steadfast hunger strikes of Palestinian prisoners.

“We get inspiration for the hunger strike from the Palestinian prisoners, as they stay months and hundreds of days in a hunger strike against the occupier and against illegal detentions,” he said.

Karim, who himself completed a 60-day hunger strike last year and was hosted by the European Parliament, said there are approximately 1,500 hunger strikers worldwide currently advocating for Palestine.

“This is a very strong protest against how is going on in Palestine day by day. It’s very bloody, it’s horrific, it’s genocide, it is ethnic cleansing. It’s a massacre of children, and the blood we see it every day is too much for us,” he added.

He explained that their objective is to put more pressure on the European Parliament and EU governments to publicly condemn Israel and to end all forms of cooperation with the country.

Activists outside Belgium join hunger strike

Michael Solan, an Irish activist, said they hold a daily hunger strike in front of the European Parliament from 8 am to 6 pm regardless of whether MEPs are present.

He emphasized their clear demand: the EU must sever all ties with Israel due to its violations of numerous human rights agreements and failure to uphold international justice.

“We will not stop until the EU cuts all associations,” he said.

Pascal Nieuwenhuis from the Netherlands explained that he could no longer remain passive at home. Unsure of what to do, he found that being visible every day outside the European Parliament, confronting politicians, and drawing public attention was the most effective way to highlight the urgent situation in Palestine.

“It’s just unbearable, and it has to stop,” he added.

At least 55,400 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

