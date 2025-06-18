Farmers suffer heavy losses in Jordan Valley and northern West Bank due to blockade, crossing closures

Farmers in the Jordan Valley and northern West Bank are suffering heavy losses as a result of Israeli-imposed closures on Palestinian cities and crossings, combined with ongoing policies of land confiscation, forced displacement, and annexation in the region. These restrictions have severely disrupted the agricultural season and added to the growing challenges faced by farmers in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The agricultural sector in the northern West Bank and Jordan Valley—areas known for supplying a significant share of produce to Palestinian markets—has sustained major damage this season. Farmers are reporting substantial losses due to high production costs and a sharp drop in market prices, making it difficult to break even.

Maen Daraghmeh, a local farmer who cultivated 20 dunams of land this season with cucumbers and courgettes, said he incurred severe losses because the market was flooded with the same produce from other sources.

Speaking to Quds Press, Daraghmeh explained that even though Palestinian cities are under blockade and movement is restricted, markets remain open to agricultural goods that primarily originate from Israeli settlements. These products are continuing to dominate the West Bank markets.

Daraghmeh, like many others, expressed frustration at the lack of national policies to protect Palestinian produce. He stated, “There should first be guidance for farmers on market demand, followed by a ban on importing goods and crops from settlements or abroad. Finally, we need proper regulation of how vegetables are marketed and distributed to help maintain the farmers’ morale, livelihoods, and presence in the market.”

