Palestinian civil society organisations demand halt to US-Israeli aid mechanism

The Palestinian Civil Society Organisations Network condemned on Tuesday the Israeli occupation forces killing of tens of hungry Palestinians and the wounding of hundreds others at an aid distribution point run by the Israeli- backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

The network added in a statement that the Foundation and the American security company are partners with the Israeli occupation forces in targeting and killing Palestinian civilians who came to collect aid.

It explained that the mechanism aims to serve the Israeli occupation’s agenda of deepening and perpetuating the humanitarian crisis with the ultimate aim of forcing the Palestinians to leave their land.

It stressed the need for the international community to shoulder its legal and moral responsibilities and join efforts to halt the mechanism and strengthen the humanitarian system, which includes UN agencies, particularly UNRWA, and Palestinian and international NGOs.

The network called for an international investigation into the ongoing crimes at the checkpoints, and for them to be held accountable as partners in these crimes.

It also called for serious and urgent pressure on the Israeli occupation to open the crossings and allow the entry and distribution of aid to those in need, ensuring the protection of citizens, and preserving their dignity.

