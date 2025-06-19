Israel suffering ‘many losses, painful losses,’ from Iranian attacks: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel is suffering “many losses, painful losses” from Iranian attacks, according to The Times of Israel, reported by Anadolu Agency.

Netanyahu thanked US President Donald Trump for “standing by” Israel’s side, in his daily video statement.

“We are in continuous communication, including last night — we had a very warm conversation,” he added.

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 585 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.

