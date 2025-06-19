Israeli fire kills 71 more Gazans, including many trying to get food aid

Israeli army fire killed at least 71 more Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, including several people trying to get humanitarian aid, medics said.

A medical source said that 16 people were killed and dozens injured by Israeli gunfire while waiting for food near an aid distribution point in the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza.

The source said 14 other people were killed when an Israeli strike hit a home near the Al-Omari Mosque in Jabalia in northern Gaza.

A drone strike on a mobile phone charging station near a displacement tent killed 15 more Palestinians, including women and children, in the Shati refugee camp, another source said.

In western Gaza City’s Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, five people were killed and 25 injured in an Israeli strike on an internet distribution point.

Another Israeli strike killed one Palestinian and injured several people in the Al-Mukhabarat neighborhood in northwestern Gaza City, medics said.

Another civilian was killed in another attack on a mobile phone charging tent in western Gaza City, a medical source said.

Five more Palestinians were also killed in a drone strike on a group of people in the same city.

An Israeli helicopter strike on an apartment in central Gaza killed three people and wounded others, according to a medical source.

The bodies of five more Palestinians were recovered from the rubble in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in southern Gaza City following an Israeli airstrike, the source said.

In the southern Gaza Strip, at least six people were killed and 20 wounded when Israeli forces targeted a crowd waiting for humanitarian aid near a distribution center between Khan Younis and Rafah on Thursday morning, medics said.

According to the Gaza Government Media Office, 300 aid seekers have been killed and 2,649 injured by Israeli army fire near distribution points since May 27.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 55,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

