Tehran: No Iranian official has asked for mercy from the White House

Iran’s diplomatic envoy to the United Nations denied President Trump’s claim Wednesday that Tehran has sought negotiations with the White House to end its conflict with Israel, blasting Trump as a “has-been warmonger”.

“No Iranian official has ever asked to grovel at the gates of the White House,” Iran’s mission to the UN posted Wednesday on the social platform X. “Iran does NOT negotiate under duress, shall NOT accept peace under duress, and certainly NOT with a has-been warmonger clinging to relevance.”

Referring to the US president, the statement said “the only thing more disgusting than his (Trump’s) lies is his cowardly threat to eliminate Iran’s Supreme Leader (Ali Khamenei)”.

The statement added that Iran will not accept “negotiations or peace under pressure”, stressing that Iran will “respond” to any threat or hostile action against it.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump told reporters that the Iranians want to negotiate and even visit the White House.

“The Iranians reached out to us, and I told them: It’s too late. The Iranians even offered to come to the White House, which is brave, but it’s not easy for them;” he claimed.

Israel launched a massive attack on Iran at dawn on Friday using fighter jets, bombing nuclear facilities and missile bases and assassinating prominent military leaders and nuclear scientists. The attack left a total of 224 dead and 1,277 wounded.

