Israel’s Weizmann institute incurs 2-billion-shekel losses following Iranian strike

The Israeli economic newspaper Calcalist reported on Thursday that initial estimates by the Weizmann Institute of Science put the damage caused by a missile strike last Sunday at around 2 billion shekels (approximately $574 million).

According to the report, three research buildings sustained direct hits, while several other structures were also affected.

The estimate covers only physical damage to the institute’s infrastructure and does not include the substantial losses to scientific research caused by the destruction of rare samples and materials. These were either developed at the institute or were being used as the basis for advanced studies, the newspaper noted.

A senior official told Calcalist, “The cost of constructing an empty laboratory building could reach 50 million dollars, and with advanced equipment, the total cost could rise to 100 million dollars.”

