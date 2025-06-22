Iran’s parliament approves closure of Hormuz Strait after US strikes on nuclear sites

The Iranian parliament has approved a measure to close the Strait of Hormuz to naval traffic following US strikes on three nuclear facilities, a senior lawmaker said on Sunday, Anadolu reports.

“The parliament has reached the conclusion that the Strait of Hormuz should be closed,” Major General Esmaeil Kowsari, a member of the parliament’s National Security Commission, said in statements carried by the state-run Press TV.

The Strait of Hormuz is considered the world’s most important gateway for oil transport.

“The final decision in this regard lies with the Supreme National Security Council,” Kowsari added.

The Supreme National Security Council serves as Iran’s highest security authority.

US President Donald Trump said early Sunday that his forces bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.

The attacks came as the latest escalation in a US-backed Israeli military assault on Iran since June 13, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks on Israel.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

