Israel claims interception of over 500 drones from Iran since start of conflict

The Israeli army claimed on Sunday that it had intercepted more than 500 Iranian drones since the outbreak of the current conflict on July 13, Anadolu reports.

In a statement on his X account, army spokesman Avichay Adraee said that nearly 30 drones were shot down by air defenses last night.

In a separate statement, the army claimed to have neutralized eight of Iran’s missile launchers, including six that were ready for immediate launch toward Israel on early Sunday. The operators were also killed, army said.

According to the military statement, two F-5 fighter jets for the Iranian army were hit at the Dezful Airport in southern Iran, in addition to the military infrastructure sites at the Isfahan airport.

“Over 20 fighter jets struck dozens of military targets in Iran, including a military site containing components to produce explosive materials,” the army said.

US President Donald Trump said early Sunday that his forces bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.

The attacks came as the latest escalation in a US-backed Israeli military assault on Iran since June 13, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks on Israel.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

