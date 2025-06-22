US dropped 6 bunker buster bombs on Fordo, launched 30 cruise missiles at Natanz, Isfahan: Report

The US dropped six buster-bunker bombs on the Fordo nuclear facility, and carried out dozens of submarine-based cruise missile attacks on two other sites, as it targeted Iran’s nuclear program, according to a report late Saturday.

Fox News said Trump detailed the strikes to TV host Sean Hannity, saying that each of the buster-bunker bombs weighed 15 tons, and were dropped from American B-2 stealth bombers. In all, 30 Tomahawk cruise missiles were fired from US submarines at the nuclear facilities at Natanz and Isfahan, it added.

Trump confirmed the strikes earlier Saturday, and said a “full payload of” bombs was dropped on the “primary” Iranian nuclear site at Fordo, and additional strikes were conducted on facilities at Natanz and Esfahan. All American warplanes departed Iranian airspace, he said.

“All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this,” Trump wrote on social media. “NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

The Fordo nuclear facility is an underground uranium enrichment site near Qom — Iran’s deepest and most fortified nuclear installation designed to withstand conventional airstrikes.

Iran had strongly warned Trump against involvement in the conflict with Israel, saying if the US directly entered the hostilities it would lead to “irreparable consequences.”

Trump has repeatedly threatened to take military action against Tehran and maintained that the US would not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon, something Iran has repeatedly denied that it seeks to acquire.

Hostilities broke out June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

