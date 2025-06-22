US-linked shipping faces ‘high’ threat in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden: UK Maritime Trade Operations

The Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) issued an urgent advisory warning on Sunday that the threat to US-associated commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb Strait, and Gulf of Aden is now classified as “high,” citing escalating regional tensions following US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, Anadolu reports.

The situation in the region further deteriorated after US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that American forces carried out “very successful” airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, amid growing fears of a broader conflict in the region.

The US targeted Iran’s nuclear sites with six bunker-buster bombs dropped on the Fordo facility with B-2 stealth bombers, along with dozens of submarine-launched cruise missile strikes on the Natanz and Isfahan facilities.

The JMIC advisory, released to inform maritime industry stakeholders, emphasized that this increased risk follows direct threats by Yemen’s Houthi movement against US-linked maritime assets.

In a statement, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree warned that Houthi forces would target US commercial vessels and warships if Washington participates in any military action alongside Israel against Iran.

“The Houthis, supported by Iran, have a documented history of targeting shipping in the Red Sea and have previously expressed intent to act against US and Israeli interests at sea,” the JMIC said.

US-associated vessels include those flagged, owned, operated, chartered, or carrying cargo connected to the US.

“In light of significant regional tensions, this advisory is intended to support safe transit through these strategically vital waterways,” the advisory stated, urging operators with US affiliations to exercise extreme caution and consider rerouting where possible.

The JMIC noted that ships not associated with the US or Israel currently face a lower threat level but are still advised to follow maritime security best practices and report any suspicious activity to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

