French president says US attacks on Iran have ‘no legal basis’

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday reiterated that the recent US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities lack any legitimate legal basis, Anadolu reports.

“If one considers that there is legitimacy in neutralizing nuclear infrastructure in Iran, based on the objectives we share, there is no framework under international law that allows it. And so it must be said clearly: these strikes have no legal basis,” Macron told a joint news briefing in Oslo with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

Underlining that France aims to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, he voiced his belief that the conflict should be resolved through “diplomatic and technical means.”

“We have several risks of escalation and uncontrolled escalation, regarding nuclear proliferation, to the possibility to have other countries in the region to be targeted by some strikes of retaliations,” Macron added, warning of a “clearly obvious” risk of escalation.

He further warned that Tehran closing the Strait of Hormuz would have “massive impacts” on the global economy and could “trigger” a huge backlash.

“I spoke with all the regional leaders yesterday, and not one of them expressed feeling reassured by what is happening. So if there is to be regime change in Iran, it must come from the Iranian people themselves,” Macron added, pushing back against the idea of outside powers imposing regime change.

Echoing Macron, Norway’s Store “saluted” France for calling for a high-level UN conference on peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue and implementation of a two-state solution, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France.

“This is not a conflict that can be solved militarily, neither can Gaza, and that’s why we have to engage politically,” he said.

As part of Macron’s two-day visit to Norway on Monday and Tuesday, the two countries announced that they signed a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The leaders signaled further partnership in fields such as energy security, decarbonization, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, innovation, critical materials, health, and climate change.

