Is criticising Israel a crime? Brazilian bill could criminalise criticism of Israel

A legislative proposal currently under debate in Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies has sparked alarm among journalists, academics, human rights organisations, and members of civil society. Introduced by Federal Deputy Eduardo Pazuello (PL-SP), Bill 472/2025 aims to incorporate the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism into national law. While presented as a tool to combat hate, critics argue it is a political maneuver that could equate criticism of the Israeli government with anti-Semitism — effectively criminalising pro-Palestinian expression.

The bill’s official justification states that any act which “directly or covertly questions the legitimacy of the State of Israel or minimises the gravity of the Holocaust will be dealt with rigorously.” Legal experts warn this vague language could be weaponised to silence criticism of Israeli military actions, particularly in the wake of the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The proposal comes against the backdrop of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which intensified following the events of 7 October 2023. Human rights organisations have described the campaign as a genocide, citing indiscriminate bombings, forced displacement, and systematic attacks on civilians and infrastructure.

As the humanitarian crisis deepens, voices expressing solidarity with Palestine are being targeted in Brazil. Journalists, academics, elected officials, and artists who criticise Israel’s actions are increasingly subject to judicial persecution, media smear campaigns, and accusations of anti-Semitism — regardless of the intent or content of their statements.

Nicolas Bezerra, an art student at UFRJ, is currently under police investigation for displaying pro-Palestinian artwork in a student exhibition—an academic space now being treated as a potential site of hate speech. This disturbing case reflects a broader effort to criminalise political expression and silence voices of solidarity.

As a graphic artist and designer, Bezerra has made his mark through collages and posters that function as more than just aesthetic expressions, they are powerful tools of denunciation and international solidarity. His work is deeply intertwined with political activism, particularly in support of the Palestinian cause. “My art stands with the Palestinian people in their resistance to Zionist colonization,” he affirms. Through his visuals, Bezerra pays tribute to the steadfastness of a people struggling for freedom and dignity.

Bezerra openly defends the Palestinian resistance, which he views not just as a tactical necessity but as a source of collective strength. “It’s the only viable path to liberation—a force that sustains morale, inspires trust, and mobilizes millions,” he argues. His work, therefore, is not just artistic, it is ideological, committed to amplifying voices often silenced by dominant narratives.

One of the key issues Bezerra speaks out against is what he sees as a growing trend toward censorship in Brazil, especially concerning expressions of solidarity with Palestine. He is particularly critical of a legislative proposal that he believes is cloaked in the language of inclusivity but is, in reality, a tool for repression. “This proposal is a Trojan horse,” he tells MEMO. “Disguised as a fight against ‘hate speech,’ its real aim is to silence those who denounce the genocide in Gaza and expose Zionist interests in Brazil.”

According to Bezerra, the proposed law represents a dangerous step toward authoritarianism. “It’s a clear attempt at censorship, criminalizing solidarity with Palestine under the guise of protecting minorities,” he warns. “If passed, this law would pave the way for a police state serving foreign agendas.” He emphasizes that such legislation targets a wide range of people—journalists, artists, activists, teachers, and students who resist conforming to the state-sanctioned narrative.

Bezerra also addresses the personal and political risks of speaking out. “Anyone who criticises Israel becomes a target—smeared in the media, attacked online, or hit with bogus ‘anti-Semitism’ lawsuits”. For him, the distinction is clear: “Anti-Zionism is not anti-Semitism. Zionism is a colonial project rooted in ethnic cleansing, and exposing it is a moral obligation.”

Despite the risks, Bezerra remains resolute. “They try to silence us because we disrupt the official narrative—one that paints the aggressor as the victim and the victim as a terrorist,” he says. But in his view, the truth has a power of its own. “History proves: when truth is on the side of the people, it breaks any siege.” For Bezerra, solidarity with Palestine is not a passing stance, but a sustained commitment: “Solidarity with Palestine will endure—on the streets, online, and wherever it’s needed.”

Luciana Genro, state deputy (PSOL-RS) and descendant of an Auschwitz survivor, was sued for “anti-Semitism” after denouncing Israeli actions in Gaza. She was dismissed from TV Pampa and summoned before the Ethics Committee of the Rio Grande do Sul Legislative Assembly following pressure from local Zionist groups and far-right parliamentarians.

Professor Salem Nasser has long been targeted for his academic stance on Palestine. Since 2023, business leaders and representatives of Conib and São Paulo’s Israelite Federation have pressured FGV to censor or remove him.

Curitiba Councilwoman Ângela Machado was sued by a far-right colleague after speaking out against Israeli war crimes. Though the case was dismissed, she used the incident to defend open debate: “Zionism is an ideology of ethnic supremacy that cannot be accepted anywhere in the world,” she said.

Cláudia Assaf, a Brazilian diplomat, faced legal intimidation and hate campaigns for condemning the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. A federal court ultimately dismissed the case, identifying it as a clear attempt at censorship.

Professor Reginaldo Nasser (PUC-SP) was interrogated by Fundasp after posting academic content online. Authorities questioned his political beliefs, including his opinion on the slogan “Free Palestine, from the river to the sea,” in what he described as a politically motivated inquiry.

Milton Temer, former federal deputy, was sentenced to prison in 2021 for calling a councilwoman a “Nazi-Zionist.” Critics say his case illustrates how Zionist legal intimidation in Brazil predates the current crisis.

Bill 472/25 has sparked intense debate in Brazil, as it proposes one of the most far-reaching legal restrictions on speech concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Latin America. Legal experts warn that its adoption could place Brazil among countries where diplomatic priorities risk undermining fundamental rights such as freedom of expression and political diversity.

As the proposal advances through the Chamber of Deputies, lawmakers are facing growing pressure from all sides. Human rights organizations are calling for the bill to be rejected or significantly revised, arguing that it threatens Brazil’s democratic principles, including academic freedom and open political debate.

Supporters of the bill, including the Brazilian Israelite Confederation (CONIB), argue that it is a necessary measure to combat rising anti-Jewish sentiment. They contend that criticism of Israel often blurs into outright prejudice and that legal safeguards are needed to draw a clear line between legitimate political discourse and hate speech.

