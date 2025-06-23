Rally held in London to support Palestine Action as UK set to ban group

A pro-Palestine rally was held in London on Monday in solidarity with the Palestine Action group, which will reportedly be banned by the British government.

Hundreds of people gathered in central Trafalgar Square to express support for Palestine Action, a pro-Palestine action group, amid reports suggesting the group will be added to the terror list.

Under intense police presence, the protesters shouted slogans to voice support for the group: “We are all Palestine Action.”

Carrying Palestinian flags, the group carried various placards, criticizing the government’s move and support for Israel.

Meanwhile, three protesters have been arrested during the demonstration.

“Two were arrested for obstruction. A third arrest was made earlier for a racially aggravated public order offence,” the Metropolitan Police wrote on X.

Home secretary announces intention to ban group

Early Monday, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced her intention to proscribe the Palestine Action group.

According to a Sky News report, Cooper said she would do so under the Terrorism Act – the move would make it illegal to be a member of or invite support for Palestine Action.

It came after activists broke into RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire and damaged two aircraft on Friday in protest against the UK’s support for Israel and its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

The group said British planes “depart daily from the base to RAF Akrotiri” in the Greek Cypriot Administration and from there “collect intelligence, refuel fighter jets, and transport weapons to commit genocide in Gaza.”

The move by the UK sparked criticism, including from rights groups such as Amnesty International UK, which expressed concern.

“We’re deeply concerned at the use of counterterrorism powers to target protest groups,” it wrote on X.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the act “disgraceful.”

Palestine Action is known for actions against arms factories across the UK that supply military equipment to Israel, particularly since Israel’s sustained offensive began in October 2023.

