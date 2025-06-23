Trump floats ‘regime change’ in Iran

President Donald Trump has floated the idea of regime change in Iran, following US airstrikes on the republic’s nuclear sites on Friday. Commenting on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said that while “it’s not politically correct to use the term ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian regime is unable to ‘make Iran great again,’ why wouldn’t there be a Regime Change?”

Trump has also issued threats to assassinate Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei. “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding” said Trump days before the strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities. “He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump’s latest threat is seen as another example of consistently adopting Israel’s red lines despite promises to his base not to get involved in foreign wars at the behest of the occupation state.

“The constantly changing goal posts do not suggest that Trump has escalation dominance, but rather that Israel has it – and that Trump is following” said Iran expert Trita Parsi, referring to the concept in military strategy referring to which party controls the pace, intensity, and direction of a conflict at every level of escalation.

“Trump allowed the Israelis to push him into: zero enrichment, then Israeli strikes, then American strikes, and now regime change.”

Trump’s comments about regime change is likely to further divide his base over Israel. Key figures within the Make America Great Again (MAGA) base are strongly opposed US getting embroiled in yet another foreign war on Israel’s behalf.

Sections of the MAGA base reluctantly backed Friday’s illegal attack believing it would be one off and not the beginning of a long campaign. Many have expressed alarm at what they see as a betrayal of his “America First” pledge.