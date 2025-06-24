Iran chief of staff vows to punish ‘Netanyahu’, ‘proportionate response’ to US

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, vowed Monday to continue the “forceful” punishment of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu until he is rendered completely helpless.

He also said that Iran will give a “proportionate response” to the US attack launched against Iranian nuclear facilities, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported.

General Mousavi said US President Donald Trump has violated international law by entering Iran’s airspace and attacking three points on its soil, causing damage to some sites.

“Regardless of the extent of the losses, a mere violation of this sovereignty will not go unanswered. This move by Trump stems from his desperation and was intended to save his proxy in the region, the Zionist entity, and Netanyahu in particular. He saw signs of weakness and collapse in Netanyahu, and decided to give him artificial respiration through this action” he added, warning that it was a grave mistake, despite repeated warning of its consequences.

“Just as we will continue to punish Netanyahu until he reaches a state of impotence, we will respond proportionately to this American aggression” he added.

READ: Israel threatens to assassinate Khamenei if he does not agree to a ceasefire on its terms