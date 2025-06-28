Thousands attend funeral for victims of Israeli air strikes in Tehran

Thousands of Iranians gathered in Tehran on Saturday to attend a funeral procession for individuals killed during recent Israeli air strikes, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, Anadolu reports.

The ceremony began at Enghelab Square and moved toward Azadi Square, drawing large crowds from across Iranian society as well as top military and government officials, official Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

The event followed an announcement on Friday by Brig. Gen. Hassan Hassanzadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Tehran, who said the funeral would be a “national symbolic ceremony” for victims of the Israeli attacks, the agency added.

Hassanzadeh said the funeral would include the symbolic burial of several high-ranking military figures and civilians, while other victims had already been buried in various provinces in recent days.

A 12‑day conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 when Israel launched air strikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites, killing at least 606 people and injuring 5,332, according to Iran’s Health Ministry.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

