Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

UN chief ‘hopeful’ for 7-day ceasefire to distribute aid in Sudan’s El-Fasher city

June 28, 2025 at 9:46 am

A view of destruction in a livestock market area in al-Fasher, the capital of Sudan's North Darfur state on 1 September, 2023 [AFP via Getty Images]

A view of destruction in a livestock market area in al-Fasher, the capital of Sudan’s North Darfur state on 1 September, 2023 [AFP via Getty Images]

The UN chief on Friday expressed hope that the Sudanese army forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) would agree to a seven-day humanitarian ceasefire in the city of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state in western Sudan, Anadolu reports.

“We have a dramatic situation in El Fasher,” said Antonio Guterres during a news conference at UN headquarters in New York, citing a recent attack on an aid convoy of UNICEF and the World Food Programme (WFP).

Emphasizing that the people in Sudan “are starving,” Guterres also noted that they are “in an extremely difficult situation.”

“We need to have an amount of time of truce for aid to be distributed,” he said, adding that it needs to be agreed upon “with some days in advance to prepare a massive delivery in the El Fasher area.”

“I am hopeful that I had a positive answer from (Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah) Gen. al-Burhan,” he said, adding that he is “hopeful that both sides will understand how vital it is to avoid the catastrophe that we are witnessing in El-Fasher.”

READ: Sudan army accuses Libya’s Haftar of supporting RSF border attacks

His remarks came after Sudan’s Sovereign Council announced approval of a seven-day humanitarian ceasefire in the city of El-Fasher.

The RSF has not issued any immediate comment.

Since May 10, 2024, fierce clashes have erupted between Sudanese army forces and the RSF in El-Fasher, despite international warnings about the fighting in the city, a crucial hub for humanitarian operations across the five Darfur states.

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since mid-April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 victims and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

READ: Sudan: Military sources confirm new arms delivery to RSF via Sudan-Libya-Egypt border triangle

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam, Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending