Hundreds in Sweden protest Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza, call for ceasefire

Hundreds of people gathered Saturday in Sweden’s capital Stockholm to protest Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza, Anadolu Agency reports.

The demonstrators gathered in the Odenplan district of the capital and marched toward the Swedish parliament.

The protesters chanted slogans “Murderer Israel, get out of Palestine,” “Murderer Israel, get out of Gaza” and “Immediate and unconditional ceasefire.”

Carrying Palestinian flags, they also demanded that the genocide in Gaza be stopped.

Mattias Gardell, a professor at Uppsala University, accused the Swedish government of remaining silent over the genocide being committed by Israel against Palestinians.

Speaking to Anadolu, Gardell emphasized that the Swedish government must take action against the genocide and said: “We see how the far-right Israeli government is driving Palestinians to death camps, that is, concentration camps.

READ: Swedish activist Greta Thunberg to sail to Gaza aboard Freedom Flotilla

“We see how Israel uses emergency and humanitarian aid sent to Palestinians as bait to shoot and kill people.

“We want the Swedish government to take a stand against Israel’s genocide in accordance with international law, as required by liberal democracy,” Gardell added.

He said they demand that Sweden stop selling weapons to Israel and that Israeli companies that continue to commit genocide be boycotted and that cooperation be withdrawn.

“We hereby cry out that those guilty of genocide in Palestine must be tried in The Hague,” Gardell added.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli military has carried out a deadly offensive on Gaza since October, killing more than 56,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, according to Gaza health officials.

The International Criminal Court in November issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the enclave.