Majority of Danes believe Israel’s actions in Gaza have gone ‘too far’: Poll

Public opposition to Israel’s military operations in Gaza is rising in Denmark, with nearly 57% of Danes now saying the actions have been “too far-reaching,” according to a new opinion poll conducted by Epinion for Danish broadcaster DR, Anadolu reports.

The survey highlights a notable shift in public sentiment over the past nine months. Last October, 45% of respondents expressed the same concern.

At the same time, fewer people now refrain from expressing their views. Only 6% of Danes say they do not want to state an opinion on the matter, down from 13% last year.

Meanwhile, the proportion of those who find Israel’s military response “appropriate” or “too limited” has remained largely unchanged since the autumn.

Call for suspension of EU-Israel agreement

The survey also found growing support for political action. Almost half of the respondents, 49%, believe the EU should suspend its association agreement with Israel, which was signed in 2000 to promote economic and political cooperation.

Only 22% opposed such a move.

The agreement grants Israel certain trade privileges while obliging it to uphold international human rights standards.

The poll was conducted with 1,005 representative participants and has a margin of error of 3.1% points.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a genocidal war on Gaza, killing more than 57,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

