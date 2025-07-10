Spanish PM: Netanyahu doing in Palestine what Putin does in Ukraine

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez accused Israel on Wednesday of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, stating that Europe is not doing enough to stop it.

Speaking before the Spanish parliament, Sánchez compared the actions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to those of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.

He said: “No one that tramples on the EU’s founding principles – or that uses hunger and war to annihilate a legitimate state – can be a partner of the European Union,”

Sánchez warned that Netanyahu’s actions would be remembered as “one of the darkest chapters of the 21st century.”

He went on to say that “The harrowing images of children searching for their families under the rubble or dying of hunger in tents should not only move and shame us, they should compel the international community — and Europe in particular — to act.”

Sánchez also noted that Spain and Ireland were the first to request a review by the European Union in February 2024 of whether Israel is complying with the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

